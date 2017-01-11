5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: July 11th Edition

Shotgun a beer. Sleep under the stars. Follow these 'grams.
@happy_glamper
We here at Supercompressor love a good glamp. We love vintage Airstreams, we love fancy tents, and we love the great outdoors. So naturally we're big on Happy Glamper, an ingenious Australian company that hooks your campsite up with a fresh bed, luxurious cushions, and mind-expanding reading materials. Two thumbs up.
@marchettinoyt
If the name Marchettino sounds familiar to you, it's probably because you've seen their supercar-sounding YouTube vids. Now they've just fired up an Instagram account. Expect goodness like vintage McLarens and Lambos in places like Monaco, plus weirdness like Deadmau5's Nyan Ferrari.
@shotgunabeereveryday
Earlier this week, we discovered this champion among men, whose noble mission is to shotgun a beer every single day for one year. Join us in following the cause for what will surely be an inspiring 365 days.
@iamwildsam
We highly recommend checking out WILDSAM's uniquely curated American field guides; paying tribute to San Francisco, Nashville, and Austin, they just launched their comprehensive city guide to the Detroit. The 'gram offers a stunning behind-the-scenes look at the very best of their travels.
@wobentley
You know exactly what's going on here.