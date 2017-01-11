Tech

5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: June 27th Edition

By Published On 06/27/2014 By Published On 06/27/2014
5 Instagram accounts to follow this week
Singer Vehicle Design
More Like This

related

9 Instagram Accounts With Insanely Good Throwbacks

related

9 Hilarious Instagram Accounts That Your Mother Wouldn't Approve Of

related

9 Insanely Cool Hotels You Should Follow On Instagram

related

9 Of The Coolest Cycling Instagrams You Should Follow This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

In honor of Follow Friday, we present to you: 

@devinsupertramp
This lunatic caught our attention earlier this week when he and his pals went Slip ’n Sliding off a 50-foot cliff. Judging from his Instagram, he appears to spend his time traveling to gorgeous, far-off destinations and filming insane stunts. So, there's that.

@the_gentlemans_journal
If you were wondering how to properly rock a pocket square/you really, really love to rock pocket squares...here. You're welcome.

@jongrado
Follow the third generation Grado (that's Grado Jr. Jr.) and Marketing VP of Grado Labs for an inside look at the makers of the world's best headphones. (And we're not just saying that. We have some and they're perfect.)

@surfcollectivenyc
This East Coast fashion, music, and art editorial churns out some high quality surf vibes on their ‘gram. Mmmmm, summer. 
@singervehicledesign
We’ve been big fans of Singer for awhile now. Based out of LA, they take your old, totally normal Porsche 911 and turn out a fully bespoke, immaculately restored, fall-in-love-instantly, cutting edge work of art. In other words, here's some hardcore Porsche porn. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: August 22nd Edition
Follow Friday

related

READ MORE
5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: October 10th Edition
Follow Friday

related

READ MORE
5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: August 29th Edition
Follow Friday

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like