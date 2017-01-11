5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: June 27th Edition

In honor of Follow Friday, we present to you:
@devinsupertramp
This lunatic caught our attention earlier this week when he and his pals went Slip ’n Sliding off a 50-foot cliff. Judging from his Instagram, he appears to spend his time traveling to gorgeous, far-off destinations and filming insane stunts. So, there's that.
@the_gentlemans_journal
If you were wondering how to properly rock a pocket square/you really, really love to rock pocket squares...here. You're welcome.
@jongrado
Follow the third generation Grado (that's Grado Jr. Jr.) and Marketing VP of Grado Labs for an inside look at the makers of the world's best headphones. (And we're not just saying that. We have some and they're perfect.)
@surfcollectivenyc
This East Coast fashion, music, and art editorial churns out some high quality surf vibes on their ‘gram. Mmmmm, summer.
@singervehicledesign
We’ve been big fans of Singer for awhile now. Based out of LA, they take your old, totally normal Porsche 911 and turn out a fully bespoke, immaculately restored, fall-in-love-instantly, cutting edge work of art. In other words, here's some hardcore Porsche porn.