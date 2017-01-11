5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: November 7th Edition

We stopped by Mollusk while we were in San Francisco earlier this week and loved what we saw. Its 'gram's got a great retro surf aesthetic and will help keep the winter blues at bay.

The Points Guy is Brian Kelly, a nutjob who quit his Wall Street job and now literally just flies first class full-time, blogging about travel tips and airline miles. This is the good life, people: there's no shortage of luxury hotels, airport lounges, and over-the-wing shots here.