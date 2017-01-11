5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: November 7th Edition

Friday, let's party.
@kblock43
Fresh off the unveiling of his new badass-mobile, the gymkhana king’s Instagram account is exactly how you’d imagine his daily life…full of tire smoke, drifting up snow-covered mountains, and girls, because of course.
@palisociety
Who doesn't love a good boutique hotel? Palihouse has three Los Angeles locations and an Instagram with some very legit design and food porn.
@mollusksurfshop
We stopped by Mollusk while we were in San Francisco earlier this week and loved what we saw. Its 'gram's got a great retro surf aesthetic and will help keep the winter blues at bay.
@thepointsguy
The Points Guy is Brian Kelly, a nutjob who quit his Wall Street job and now literally just flies first class full-time, blogging about travel tips and airline miles. This is the good life, people: there's no shortage of luxury hotels, airport lounges, and over-the-wing shots here.
@insidehook
Bikes, cars, girls, booze...yeah, we'll bite.
Keller Powell is the Associate Editor at Supercompressor and can be reached for comment here and here.