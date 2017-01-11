5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: October 10th Edition

Candy 'grams! Yo go, Glen Coco.
@gentlemansride
With 258 rides across 57 countries, the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a worldwide event raising money for Prostate Cancer Research, during which handsome bearded dudes don their finest tailored suits and ride their even-more-handsome cafe racers and classics.
@patagonia
The chosen favorite of everyone from mountaineers climbing Everest to college frat bros to your dad, Patagonia also churns out an Instagram with some mind-blowing photography. Nature, man.
@huntgram
So apparently there's an Argentine "fox" named "Julio" who travels around the world. It's like the Travelocity gnome meets Fantastic Mr. Fox.
@vintage_daily
Should you have an appreciation for the seasoned, the finely aged, the retro goodness of life, then this is right up your alley.
@marcel_lech
This automotive photog is based out of Vancouver. That sweet pure Canadian air must be getting to him because damn if these photos of supercars aren't outrageous and perfect.