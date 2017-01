5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: October 17th Edition

Starwood is a Dallas dealership that happens to make some of the most badass Jeeps in the country. Plus, on any given week, they have literally dozens of exotic supercars and even the occasional Formula 1 racer for sale. In other words, they’re not exactly average.

Manual For Speed a.k.a. "the preeminent cycling thing™" is a site dedicated to the sillier side of cycling, featuring tons of photo essays, interviews, and witty marginalia. Their Instagram is required viewing for anyone interested in cycling.