5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: October 24th Edition

@d_belov
Halloween is next week, and New York's got those spooky Gotham-city vibes on lock. This local photog captures city life at its gloomiest, but the results are much more beautiful than bleak.
@mountainhardwear
Mountain Hardwear's rocking some super long-lasting backpacks and performance apparel. And holy sh*t, their Instagram is quit-our-jobs-and-hit-the-backpacking-trail quality.
@benjlerer
If you've read, bought, or surfed just about anything on the Internet, there's a good chance that Ben's been a part of it. He's currently CEO of Thrillist Media Group (our parent company) and managing director of Lerer Hippeau Ventures—the VC firm that's had its hand in some of the most notable start-ups and media properties in the world. Plus, he just had a baby, and that baby is outrageously cute.
@watchesonme
From the entourage of @watchanish comes another baller Instagram that'll undoubtedly spark some serious wanderlust and timepiece envy. You've been warned.
@petrocamp
This Instagram is just five weeks old, and it's already making us proud. It's vintage racing at its finest, with plenty of Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, and old-school Formula One shots. And then there's this girl.
Keller Powell is the Associate Editor at Supercompressor. That's her, on that bike.