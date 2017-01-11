Tech

5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: October 3rd Edition

5 Instagram accounts you need to follow this week
Huffington Post
Here it is, the thing you've been waiting for, your whole life week.

@hughhefner
We know what you're thinking. Hef and his Mansion have, errr, gone downhill a bit. Do you really want to face that on your Instagram feed every day? Luckily, you'll mostly find awesome throwback shots of Hugh in his glory days here. Mmmm, vintage playmates.  

@bellrosswatches
We're big fans of Bell & Ross (as you know, if you've been paying any attention.) Can you blame us? Look at these things. Effing spectacular. 

@mikemellia
NYC-based photog Mike Mellia is changing the selfie game with his surreal and highly amusing Instagram self-portraits. Let's get these bad boys on an oil canvas and hung in the Guggenheim. Am I right?

@petrolified 
The brainchild of a Serbian graphic designer, Petrolified makes prints that pay homage to some truly iconic rides, combining artful minimalism with pure automotive emotion.

@lord_woolard
Guys, this is Gavin, our new editorial intern. But he does way more than just get our coffee. He's got an 1980s E24 BMW, a dog, and those charming East Coast vibes you just gotta love. And apparently he's BFFs with Gerard Butler. Resume shmesume. 

