5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: September 19th Edition

There's a first time for everything. This week, we're actually sad that Friday's here. For the last five days, the Supercompressor team has been working remotely in Fire Island, New York; with no shortage of ocean swims and cheap beers consumed, it's been our heartfelt summer swan song. So, why not live vicariously through us and all our future adventures? Follow @supercompressor and check out all of the #SCMobileHQ tags. Happy Friday ya'll. And goodbye, summer. We'll miss you dearly.

In the spirit of travel, we're loving this awesomely curated Kerouac-esque account with stunning shots from various adventure photographers and their trips around the world.