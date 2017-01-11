5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: September 19th Edition

There's a first time for everything. This week, we're actually sad that Friday's here. For the last five days, the Supercompressor team has been working remotely in Fire Island, New York; with no shortage of ocean swims and cheap beers consumed, it's been our heartfelt summer swan song. So, why not live vicariously through us and all our future adventures? Follow @supercompressor and check out all of the #SCMobileHQ tags. Happy Friday ya'll. And goodbye, summer. We'll miss you dearly.
@theadventurehandbook
In the spirit of travel, we're loving this awesomely curated Kerouac-esque account with stunning shots from various adventure photographers and their trips around the world.
@jetcetter
The most insanely expensive, luxurious, over-the-top baller sh*t ever. You're gonna love it.
@interstellarmotors
We could tell you there’s everything from engine porn, to sweet bikes, to unbuilt sketches of concept bikes, but c’mon: by their own admission, they build “two-wheeled intergalactic space machines.” How can you not follow them?
@tamaralich
This Texas-based photographer takes dreamy photos of some seriously sexy women. Think Virgin Suicides but with more nudity.
@mollymcglew
We've been featuring members of the SC team these past few weeks, so without further adieu, here's Molly McGlew, social media editor and photog extraordinaire. Above is a sweet shot she took of our Fire Island digs: check out #SCMobileHQ for more.