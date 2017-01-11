Tech

5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: September 5th Edition

Ted Gushue
Happy Follow Friday!

@jonpauldouglass
This LA-based photog comes highly recommended for his creative recurring series—#pizzainthewild and #badhappymeal—that always makes us giggle. That's high art, people. 
@maccomotors
This Spanish garage builds some of the best customs in the world, and they do it with incredible versatility. Check out these behind-the-scenes shots of some of their best builds of English, German, and Italian bikes.

@manreadymerc
We're so stoked to bring Manready Mercantile to the Supercompressor shop. Follow Manready for a look at their badass store and more great products from American makers.

@surfacemag
We've contributed to Surface Magazine a handful of times and it's a regular read in our office. Their Instagram's a delightful smattering of contemporary art, tech, fashion, and architecture. 

@tedgushue
(It was bound to happen eventually.) Follow Ted, our fearless leader, for an inside look at all things Supercompressor. 

