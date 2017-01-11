Tech

5 Things You Could Buy Instead Of Samsung's New $120,000 TV

By Published On 07/25/2014 By Published On 07/25/2014
5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
Supercompressor

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Samsung's new UHD S9 Series Smart TV is 105 inches of awesomeness. In person, it looks uncomfortably real, but in a good way, and it would perfectly complement your wall—if you live in a gymnasium. HOWEVER, it comes with a ghastly $120,000 price tag, high enough to require scientific notation. (That's 1.2x10^5 dollars, people.) Though we would be happy to flaunt it in front of the Jones's, here're a few things we might choose instead.

Related

related

The Fun Way To Keep Time: Human Clock TV

related

The Fun Way To Keep Time: Human Clock TV
5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
HQ Wide

A Maserati Quattroporte
Instead of a TV that will depreciate in value astronomically in 10 months, why not moderate that depreciation with a lovely Maserati Quattroporte? It's Italian, fast, luxurious, and has an amazing logo. Also, you would have enough left over to buy a Honda Civic or possibly a Prius—if you can get yourself a deal.

5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
Hodinkee

A Pile of Submariners
$120,000 could buy you roughly 15 Rolex Submariners. Maybe not this pile of rare Milsubs, but you could have a Rolex per month, with an extra couple for June, July, and August in case you go to a few weddings that get out of hand.

5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
Google Maps

This Lovely Studio Apartment in Brooklyn
For the same price of the TV, you can live rent-free forever! But you'd still need to get a TV. It's a zero-sum game. You cannot have both.

5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
velo.hu

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Main Tour de France Bikes
While you couldn't actually ride all nine Specialized Venges and Tarmacs, they would still look nice strewn about your apartment. You also wouldn't have to change any flats and if the shifting was off. Why grab an allen key when you can just grab another bike?

5 things you could buy instead of this ridiculous TV
Beatles Bible

18 Star Alliance Round-The-World Fares
That's right, you could circle the globe 18 times. Of course you could also watch Around the World in 80 Days infinity times on your $120,000 TV and never have to put your shoes on.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He thinks that TV would go quite nicely with his apartment decor. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Send Self-Destructing iMessages

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like