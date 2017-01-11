7 Ways Modern Technology May Be Affecting Human Evolution

It took millions of years and countless genetic mutations for the earliest homo sapiens to eventually morph into what we look like today, and we owe a lot of the most significant changes—including why we developed a bigger brain—to early pre-humans' development of tools and "technology." So how exactly is modern tech shaping how people of the future will look and behave?

We rounded up seven potential consequences of our relatively comfortable reality. Just a heads up: you may want to rethink how many touch screens you use.