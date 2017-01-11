8 Photo Apps That Are Actually Worth Paying For

We've come a long way since the dark, grainy photos we used to take with our flip phones. It feels good to get shots that don't look like they were smuggled out of a classified CIA file.

But there are still some limitations to what our smartphone cameras can do, on iPhones and Androids alike. Whether you're an amateur photographer or an experienced pro, there are a handful of paid apps out there to help you harness your camera's full potential and get better control of your images. And to ensure you don't waste any (more) money at the app store, we've pulled the best ones that are actually worth paying for.