8 Proven Methods to Get the Upper Hand at Work

Own up to your mistakes

Nobody’s perfect, no matter how many articles about Jennifer Lawrence say otherwise. You’re going to screw up at your job. Hell, if you’re reading this at work you’re screwing up right now.

Luckily, admitting it will dramatically increase your odds of avoiding trouble. Doctors who take responsibility for their mistakes lose far fewer patients than those who get defensive. The same principle applies in your office -- we trust people who are willing to be honest about their imperfections and are less likely to punish them.



Compliment your boss for his or her... uh, weaknesses

Okay, so kissing ass works. Make someone feel good about themselves, you’ll get on their good side. But the key to doing it right is to target your flattery towards traits the person might be vulnerable about. If your boss is known for sending out impeccably worded emails, giving him props for that will just make you look like a brown-noser. Instead, studies show that it’s more effective when you flatter someone based on a weakness. If your boss can’t control his temper, telling him how much you admire his patience will make him a lot less likely to lose his temper with you.