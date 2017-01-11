8 Things You Need If You Hate Getting Out Of Bed

There's no shame in not being a morning person. The daily grind can be rough, but if you're hitting snooze a dozen times and refuse to pry yourself from bed in a reasonable manner, it's time to admit you have a problem. Unless one of your career goals is "unemployment," check out these eight apps and products that make those early mornings a little easier.
1. Make coffee from bed
Mr. Coffee Smart Optimal Brew: $150
Sometimes, the whiff of freshly brewed coffee is all it takes to get your ass out of bed. Now you can get that sweet, sweet java brewing without even taking your head off the pillow with this Wi-Fi-enabled coffee maker, which can be controlled from the comfort of your phone.
2. Never snooze again
SpinMe Alarm Clock: $1.99 for iOS, Free for Android
Your days of blissful snoozing are over. This app features an alarm that won't turn off until you've left the bed and spun around a few times. Annoying, but effective -- once you're up, it's a hell of a lot easier to stay that way.
3. Wake up with soothing light
Philips Wake-up Light: $350
A must-have for anyone who lives in a hole with no windows, this device pairs a gradually illuminating white light with "soothing wake-up sounds" so you can wake up in a way that's clinically proven to be healthier for you. Singing birds and Disney princesses not included.
4. Sync with your REM cycle
Sleep Cycle: $0.99 for iOS, $1.69 for Android
If you're always a groggy mess in the morning, chances are you're waking up at a bad spot in your REM cycle. This "intelligent" alarm clock rests atop your mattress and measures your sleep cycles throughout the night. You set a window of time that you want to be up by, and it'll gently wake you up when it senses that you're in your lightest sleep cycle. That way, you're not violently pulled out of deep REM by some godawful siren.
5. Know what you’re up against
Poncho: Free
Poncho is like your personal assistant that can tell you what to wear (it provides a morning and afternoon weather report), whether your commute will be nightmarish (it checks delays for the trains, buses, or streets you take to work), if you should double-up on your Claritin (it gives you a pollen reading), and a bounty of other intel relevant to your area. Except instead of telling you, it shoots a friendly GIF-laden email or text.
6. Establish a morning routine
HabitClock: Free for iOS
Essentially functioning as a digital Mom, this app is a hybrid to-do list and alarm clock that allows you to create custom routines for a more productive morning. Once you've turned off the alarm, it walks you through each element in your routine, counting down a predetermined amount of time to finish each task (stretch, take a shower, make your bed, etc.) before moving on to the next.
7. Get organized at a glance
Sunrise Calendar: Free for iOS and Android
Rather than freak out about how much you need to get done that day, Sunrise assembles everything you need to know -- from appointments to birthdays to weather -- all in one easily digestible calendar. And it's so slickly designed, you won't even mind seeing all those hours blocked off with boring meetings.
8. If all else fails...
Sonic Bomb Alarm: $53
If you're the kind of person who could sleep through someone jackhammering in your hallway, this beast of an alarm clock will rattle you conscious thanks to its 113-decibel tone. To be clear, that's about as much noise as a sandblaster or "loud rock concert" makes. If that still isn't enough, the compatible 12-volt bed vibrating component should at least make you feel something.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor who's been known to sleep through industrial-grade fire alarms.
