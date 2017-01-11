How to Free Up Your iPhone Storage in 30 Seconds

Set your old texts to automatically delete

There's no good reason to save that "new phone who dis" message for eternity. But instead of deleting those old garbage texts one by one, simply go to Settings > Messages > Keep Messages. Decide how long you want to keep them around, and your phone deletes the oldies in one fell swoop.



Turn off your photo stream

Photo Stream combines all the images you’ve taken on your other devices with the photo roll on your phone, taking up precious MBs. Go to Settings > Photos & Camera, then switch off Photo Stream and revel in those sweet, sweet extra bytes.



Delete your old voicemails

Go to Phone > Voicemail > Edit, select old voicemails and Delete. Your phone still stores deleted voicemails for no good reason, so make sure that afterwards you scroll down to Deleted Messages > Clear All or all that hard work will have been for nothing.