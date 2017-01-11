9 Creativity Tips You Can Learn From Geniuses

Without Louis C.K., Mind of Mencia might be the go-to Netflix comedy. Without Steven Spielberg, we'd have to settle for Brett Ratner. And without Salvador Dalí, we'd have absolutely no idea what a melting clock looks like.

These creative geniuses have revolutionized all aspects of our lives, and for that, we're grateful. But we also suspect that we too have some pretty awesome ideas that could change the world... or at the very least, get us a promotion. You may not be born with the natural gifts of these guys, but you can certainly learn to think like them.