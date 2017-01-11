9 Things Everyone Should Bring On A Plane

Flying is one of those uncomfortable and timely necessities that’s vital for getting from Point A to Point B and -- by extension -- Point Z. Yeah, it can be annoying, especially when the guy behind you uses your armrest as a foot holder, but luckily, enough people have had shitty experiences to band together and invent things to make flying much less unbearable.
Whether you’re trying to put yourself out of your misery or simply looking for ways to pass the time, these are the nine things everyone should bring on a plane.
1. The Carry On Cocktail Kit
Price: $24
From our buds over at W&P Design, the Carry On Cocktail Kit is a truly ingenious way to spruce up your mid-flight nip of liquor during your long-ass flight to Milwaukee. Wait, why are you going to Milwaukee? We opted for the classic Old Fashioned kit, which contains a spoon, muddler, aromatic bitters, cane sugar, and a linen coaster. It’s the best (legal) thing you can put in your own drink.
2. Handsfree smartphone and tablet holder
Price: $19.99
This thing fits into the “I can’t believe I didn’t invent this first” category, and heck, why shouldn’t it? Skyview fits most smartphones, tablets, and e-readers, and fits over and into the latch of most seat-back tray tables, so you can watch as many movies as possible without straining your hand and/or neck.
3. An iPad
Price: $349.99
Honestly, there are loads of cheaper tablets out there that work almost as well as an iPad, but there’s a reason this thing is the gold standard. Pick up an iPad Mini 3, slip it into your bag, and watch all the things.
4. A notebook
Price: $19.65
Depending on the length of your flight, you’re bound to have some downtime. If you find yourself slowly spiraling into insanity and can’t stand watching another episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, you should take out your notebook and actually write out your thoughts. For example: pen a short story about being the one person on earth to enjoy Everybody Loves Raymond.
5. Noise canceling headphones
Price: $99.99
If it isn’t the screaming children that get to you (or grown men, depending on how scary your flight is) it’s those mystery noises coming from every part of the plane that’s making you go nuts. These Diskin Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have both Bluetooth capabilities, and a noise canceling function to make sure Drake isn’t getting drowned out by the sound of landing gear.
6. A backup battery
Price: $79.95
We’re huge fans of Mophie for basically having the ability to turn our fragile iPhones into unstoppable sentient beings. This backup battery can charge both smartphones and tablets and has an integrated lightning and micro USB cable. You can charge a tablet from zero to 100 percent in under six hours, giving you ample time to marathon Bachelor in Paradise.
7. Ostrich pillow
Price: $39
From the makers of the ridiculous looking, but probably super comfy Ostrich Pillow is the Ostrich Pillow Light. Taking after its namesake, this design lends itself to be portable, comfortable, adjustable, and pretty perfect for those horribly uncomfortable and cramped airplane seats.
8. Your libido
Price: Free
Hear me out: it is actually possible to get lucky on an airplane. AirDates takes advantage of the fact that everyone’s stuck together on a metal tube 30,000 feet in the air by using multipeer offline connectivity during the flight to allow in-air communication. You can chat in the terminal via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and chat offline in the air, getting you that much closer to the Mile High Club... the other unicorn of the dating world.
9. Emergen-C
Price: $13
The fun thing about flying is that you're packed into an inescapable tube thousands of feet in the air, totally susceptible to any and all forms of airborne diseases without any choice. Oh right, that's the opposite of fun. Bring Emergen-C, the stuff is a godsend... plus you can make some killer cocktails with it.
Jeremy Glass is writer for Supercompressor and hates almost every single thing about flying.
