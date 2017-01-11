Here's What Aliens Will Look Like, According To Scientists

Pop culture has given us plenty of ideas of what aliens might look like. The mysterious Greys of The X-Files, the flashlight-fingered E.T., French Stewart in 3rd Rock from the Sun. The list goes on.

All of this used to be science fiction, but as we continue to explore our galaxy, actual experts are saying our chances of finding extraterrestrial life have never been greater. NASA scientists predict it could happen in as little as 20 years—an admittedly conservative estimate. So when we lift the veil separating us and our otherworldly neighbors, what might we find? Apparently, the things nightmares are made out of.