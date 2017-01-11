Tech

Add GIFs To Any Photo With This Now-Mandatory App

By Published On 08/26/2015 By Published On 08/26/2015
Supercompressor/ColeSaladino

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The invention of the GIF has proven to be one of the finest perks of the Internet, aside from the obvious of free pornography and Tinder. Not matter how you pronounce it, opening up an article or text and seeing a hilarious everlasting loop of a dog doing something silly can brighten your day unless, of course, you're petrified of dogs. 

A freshly-dropped app called Giffiti has made its way into the limelight via an AMA on Reddit, and works by allowing users to add animated stickers and GIFs onto any photo.

  As of now, the app is only available on iOS, but—pending the outcry from Android users on Reddit—it'll be made available to all soon.
 

Be right back, everybody, gotta go make GIFs for the rest of the week.
 
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Ingenious Floating Houses Will Save Us From Rising Sea Levels

related

READ MORE
How to Update Your Old MacBook So You Don't Have to Get a New One
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like