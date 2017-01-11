Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/08/14

By Published On 08/08/2014 By Published On 08/08/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

Four, three, two, one, WEEKEND!

Related

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/01/14
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/01/14
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Air Pakk

Price: $90
Status: $23,658 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
By nature, backpacks don’t make great pillows. They’re lumpy, usually made of an uncomfortable synthetic material, and damn, zippers are scratchy. Enter the Air Pakk, a self-inflating, soft-covered backpack with a lay-flat zipper that’s basically begging you to take a seat, or nap.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

IceLiners

Price: $25
Status: $7,546 of $30,000
Estimated delivery: December 2014
Martini drinkers, listen up: there is a gamechanger on the horizon. These silicone ice molds allow you to freeze thin layers of ice along the inside of your glass. Basically, it’s like sipping from a chilled glass that never gets warm. Oh and not to worry, whiskey drinkers, there’s a version for rocks glasses, too.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Finex

Price: $95
Status: $27,726 of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2014
Sure, the cast iron skillet is timeless, and arguably the most essential cooking pan in any grown man’s kitchen, but that doesn’t mean its antique aesthetic couldn’t use an upgrade. So goes the thinking behind this new eight-incher from the team at Finex, who’ve already proven their pan-making prowess.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Panel Wallet

Price: $25+
Status: $16,897 of $20,000 goal
Estimated delivery: October 25, 2014
Half billfold, half money clip, the Panel Wallet brings your cash and card toting back to basics. Comprised of a thin, RFID-blocking panel attached to a taut silicone strap, it keeps just the essentials safe and tidy and is physically incapable of reaching Costanza-level girth.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Viddy

Price: $50
Status: $46,703 of $30,300 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2014
The clever folks at The Popup Pinhole Company are raising funds for their latest project: a DIY mini pinhole camera for medium format and 35mm film. The kit is fashioned from screenprinted, thick-cut strips of cardboard, which assemble using stickers and a touch of glue in just 30 minutes. Arts and crafts are cool, you guys.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He's totally over cubed ice.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/16/15
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 10/24/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like