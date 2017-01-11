The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/08/14

Four, three, two, one, WEEKEND!
Air Pakk
Price: $90
Status: $23,658 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
By nature, backpacks don’t make great pillows. They’re lumpy, usually made of an uncomfortable synthetic material, and damn, zippers are scratchy. Enter the Air Pakk, a self-inflating, soft-covered backpack with a lay-flat zipper that’s basically begging you to take a seat, or nap.
IceLiners
Price: $25
Status: $7,546 of $30,000
Estimated delivery: December 2014
Martini drinkers, listen up: there is a gamechanger on the horizon. These silicone ice molds allow you to freeze thin layers of ice along the inside of your glass. Basically, it’s like sipping from a chilled glass that never gets warm. Oh and not to worry, whiskey drinkers, there’s a version for rocks glasses, too.
Finex
Price: $95
Status: $27,726 of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2014
Sure, the cast iron skillet is timeless, and arguably the most essential cooking pan in any grown man’s kitchen, but that doesn’t mean its antique aesthetic couldn’t use an upgrade. So goes the thinking behind this new eight-incher from the team at Finex, who’ve already proven their pan-making prowess.
Panel Wallet
Price: $25+
Status: $16,897 of $20,000 goal
Estimated delivery: October 25, 2014
Half billfold, half money clip, the Panel Wallet brings your cash and card toting back to basics. Comprised of a thin, RFID-blocking panel attached to a taut silicone strap, it keeps just the essentials safe and tidy and is physically incapable of reaching Costanza-level girth.
Viddy
Price: $50
Status: $46,703 of $30,300 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2014
The clever folks at The Popup Pinhole Company are raising funds for their latest project: a DIY mini pinhole camera for medium format and 35mm film. The kit is fashioned from screenprinted, thick-cut strips of cardboard, which assemble using stickers and a touch of glue in just 30 minutes. Arts and crafts are cool, you guys.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He's totally over cubed ice.