The World's First Intuitive Smartbulb

Bringing us even closer to a world in which every single aspect of our lives is pre-arranged, the Alba bulb is the latest in whip-smart lighting systems, integrated with sensors and intuitive learning tech to adapt and react to our individual schedules and behavior. Excited, tired? It knows. Having people over or reading a book by the fire? It knows this, too.

Think of it as a personal assistant whose sole purpose is to ensure the lighting is absolutely perfect in every situation.