Tech

This App Calculates The Odds Of Your Flight Crashing

By Published On 02/11/2015 By Published On 02/11/2015
Am I Going Down app
YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Considering the variety of high-profile commercial air disasters over the last year, passengers with a fear of flying are understandably are more nervous about traveling than ever. Lucky for them, there's a new app that will calculate the probability that the flight you're on will crash. Spoiler alert: you'll be just fine. OR WILL YOU? You will.

Related

related

The In-Flight Cocktail Kit

related

The In-Flight Cocktail Kit
am i going down app
Vanilla Pixel

To learn what your chances are, plug in the airport you're flying out of and into, the airline you're on, and the aircraft model. It'll take historical crash data and calculate your chances of doom into a hard number (i.e., 1 in 2,783,874), then the app translates that into even simpler terms, i.e., "you'd expect to go down if you took this flight very day for 7,627 years." Aviophobiacs rejoice! 


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He finds that the best antidote to pre-flight anxiety is a tall cocktail.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

related

READ MORE
Slack Just Threw Some Serious Shade at Microsoft

related

READ MORE
These New Third-Party MacBook Accessories Prove Apple's Lost Its Way

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like