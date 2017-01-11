This App Calculates The Odds Of Your Flight Crashing

Considering the variety of high-profile commercial air disasters over the last year, passengers with a fear of flying are understandably are more nervous about traveling than ever. Lucky for them, there's a new app that will calculate the probability that the flight you're on will crash. Spoiler alert: you'll be just fine. OR WILL YOU? You will.
To learn what your chances are, plug in the airport you're flying out of and into, the airline you're on, and the aircraft model. It'll take historical crash data and calculate your chances of doom into a hard number (i.e., 1 in 2,783,874), then the app translates that into even simpler terms, i.e., "you'd expect to go down if you took this flight very day for 7,627 years." Aviophobiacs rejoice!
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He finds that the best antidote to pre-flight anxiety is a tall cocktail.