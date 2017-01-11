You Can Buy Uranium on Amazon and The Reviews are Hilarious

"No sir, just give us your coordinate and we will deliver it via intercontinental missile in less than an hour, guaranteed speed."

The reviews are spectacular. (Heads up: reviews are verbatim; misspellings, etc.)

"Magic stuff. Been taking 1 spoon a day for 3 weeks. I can now type this review using all 12 fingers."

"I purchased this product 4.47 Billion Years ago and when I opened it today, it was half empty."

"I got a free cat in the box with this purchase but I'm not sure if I should open it to see if the cat is ok."