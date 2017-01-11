Tech

This Tiny Device Uses Your Body’s Motion To Charge Your Phone

By Published On 02/17/2015 By Published On 02/17/2015
AMPY Kinetic iPhone Charger Uses Body Motion
AMPY

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Using kinetic energy (running, biking, parkour) to fuel itself up, AMPY is the world's smallest wearable motion charger available today. The way this black magic works is extremely simple: latch your AMPY onto your arm or leg before starting to exercise, as you begin moving, AMPY turns your movements into battery power, just like an automatic watch. Once full, AMPY will give your phone 18 hours of battery life.

Related

related

Recharge your phone by jumping rope

related

This solar phone charger wants to save the world

related

Recharge your phone by jumping rope
AMPY Kinetic iPhone Charger Uses Body Motion
AMPY

If you download their app, you'll be able to sync AMPY with your phone and track how many calories you're burning, how much battery life is left, and how much energy your movements are generating. 

AMPY Kinetic iPhone Charger Uses Body Motion
AMPY

And if you're tremendously lazy and hate exercising, AMPY can be recharged by any wall outlet or standard USB cord, making it an excellent option for a backup battery when you don't feel like getting off the couch to grab the charger in your room. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
2016 Was the Year Credit Card Chips Took Over and I’m Still Upset About It
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Super-Useful Things You Didn't Know the Facebook App Could Do
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like