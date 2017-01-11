Tech

Amsterdam Is Using Robots To 3D Print A Bridge

By Published On 06/16/2015 By Published On 06/16/2015
MX3D

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

If you've ever been to Amsterdam, there are probably two things you remember (hopefully). The first thing is something you probably don't want to talk about too much in mixed company, for legal reasons. The second? All the classic old world architecture of the bridges throughout the city's huge canal system. If Dutch 3D printing firm MX3D has their way, your next trip won't just be illicit activities and old world charm—you'll have a chance to walk across the first 3D printed bridge in the world.

Related

related

These 3D Printed Faucets Confuse The Sh*t Out Of Me, And I Like It

related

These 3D Printed Faucets Confuse The Sh*t Out Of Me, And I Like It
MX3D

3D printing itself is a crazy concept, but this project really kicks it up a notch. Typically, the process takes place in an enclosed box, limiting what can be done and where. MX3D, however, operates using an "outside the box" printing method: they have portable printing robots that can go just about anywhere and print just about anything. This bridge will be one of the first examples of a large-scale project using sustainable materials.

MX3D

Really, this project is about showcasing the new tech and printing method as much as putting a new bridge across a canal. Starting in September, the project will open a visitor center where its progress can be followed—as if Amsterdam needed another slightly crazy one-of-a-kind attraction. The bridge's exact location hasn't been announced yet, but we're betting it won't lead to the Red Light District.

YouTube/MX3D Bridge

Check out this video to see part of the process in action—and get ready to have all kinds of mobile 3D-printed goodness come into your life.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. When he was in Amsterdam...well, that's all he can say.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

related

READ MORE
Scientists Just Made a Surprising Discovery in Beer Brewing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like