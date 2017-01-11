An Open Letter To The iPod

You were a reason to stay connected in the musical community and a damn good excuse for us to not talk to people when we were feeling particularly anti-social. Then, when the iPhone came out in 2007, it all changed. Suddenly, we could download music on the go and listen to it instantly. It was a literal sound cloud that cast a metaphorical shadow on America’s favorite music player.

The world simply didn’t need two music players and you were sabotaged—murdered?—by your older brother. You never gave up hope, holding on to life like a terminal patient with a lengthy bucket list. You (metaphorically) hiked the Grand Canyon, played with the Harlem Globetrotters, and went to Disneyland. In 2014, you quietly let go, like Jack from Titanic, and left us all with an iPod-shaped hole in our hearts.