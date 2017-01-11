Tech

Android Wear Brings Google Smart Watches to Your iPhone

Flickr/Rob Bulmahn

For the last few months, if you wanted a high-end wearable to go along with your iPhone, you had only one choice, the Apple Watch.

In a bold move, Google announced today, with a quote from Dr. Seuss (really), that going forward, all future Android Wear products will be compatible with iOS devices, opening the floodgates for other companies to get in on the formerly closed market of iPhone users and their much-desired wrists.

LG

Currently, only one widely released Android Wear device is optimized for iOS, the LG Urbane smartwatch -- which just announced this Luxe version of the high-class wearable that rivals the gold plated Apple Watch. Other models from Motorola, Asus, and Huawei are expected to follow in the near future, so iPhone users will finally have a chance at some wearable choices.

The new app will work with all iPhone models starting with the 5, running iOS 8.2 and higher, so if you're still holding on to that old 4s, here's yet another reason for you to finally upgrade.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's really excited to see how this all works.

