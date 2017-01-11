The World Needs This App That Plays Nickelback If You Contact Your Ex

When I broke up with my girlfriend back in college, the only way I could temporarily relieve the humps of malaise I'd get from the pain of no longer being able to hump, was listening to my favorite song, by my favorite band: Nickelback.

HAHAHA just kidding -- if Nickelback truly was my favorite band, I would have never had the chance to hump anyone or thing in the first place (because they're very not good, you see).

But now in 2015, Youtube comedy troupe Lady Products has developed a way that Nickelback can potentially help broken-up, lamenting individuals in the most Nickelbackian way possible: by using the sheer awfulness of their "music" to prevent people from contacting their exes, through a terrifying (but unfortunately fake) new app.