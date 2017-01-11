Apple Just Released A MacBook Pro With A Force Touch Trackpad

In addition to the Force Touch Trackpad (which technology isn't entirely new; it was introduced this March with the Apple Watch and 12-inch Retina MacBook), the new models of the 15-inch MacBook Pro will feature an additional hour of battery life, faster storage, and discrete graphics.

For those not in the know, the new trackpads most notably incorporate feedback technology which provide a click sensation when you press anywhere on its surface, and send a tangible response when performing certain computer tasks such as aligning annotations on a PDF. These add-ons will bring up the MacBook Pros' price to $1,999 and $2,499, from $1,899 and $2,399.