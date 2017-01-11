Apple Just Released A MacBook Pro With A Force Touch Trackpad

Apple just added two options to its banqueting table of lap and desktop options: The 15-inch MacBook Pro now is now available with a Force Touch Trackpad and a slew of other upgrades, while the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac will now be sold at a reduced starting price of $1,999.
In addition to the Force Touch Trackpad (which technology isn't entirely new; it was introduced this March with the Apple Watch and 12-inch Retina MacBook), the new models of the 15-inch MacBook Pro will feature an additional hour of battery life, faster storage, and discrete graphics.
For those not in the know, the new trackpads most notably incorporate feedback technology which provide a click sensation when you press anywhere on its surface, and send a tangible response when performing certain computer tasks such as aligning annotations on a PDF. These add-ons will bring up the MacBook Pros' price to $1,999 and $2,499, from $1,899 and $2,399.
By replacing the hybrid Fusion drives with a standard 1TB drive, Apple now also offers the 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs for the same price ($1,999), down from $2,299 (non-retina 27-inch iMacs start at $1,799). Both devices will feature OS X® Yosemite, Apple's most recent operating system whose Continuity feature lets you seamlessly integrate functions and communications across your Mac and iOS devices.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.