Apple and Adidas Have Spawned a Smart Soccer Ball

While we don't exactly peg the dudes at Apple to be the most adept when it comes to ball sports—you can't play soccer with your thumbs, now can you?—they've teamed up with the Adidas jocks to make a smart soccer ball, the miCoach. Despite the cringe-worthy name, the ball can do some pretty kickin' stuff; for example, it provides instant feedback on the power, trajectory, spin, and strike accuracy any time one's fancy footwork touches it.

This futuristic toy works by having a sensor suspended in the center of the ball that analyzes the forces acting upon it, then transmitting the data back to a smartphone, via Bluetooth. Using the information, the ball can actually determine what its path would have been had it been kicked against a wall. With all the data on hand, the ball and app can actually help improve and teach fútbol folk to kick knuckleballs and bend Beckham-style hooks.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is very fast but plays like garbage at soccer. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

