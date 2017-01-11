Apple Officially Confirms Date For Fall Keynote Event

As previously reported (unofficially), Apple has confirmed that it will hold its annual Fall Keynote Event on Wednesday, September 9th.

With all of the leaks and expectations that have built up around the iPhone 6s and rival Samsung's event taking place earlier this month, Apple is ready to come out swinging. Prepare yourself for a presentation that will showcase the new iPhone 6s, iPads (maybe including a Mega-sized version), possibly a revamped Apple TV, and an attempt to set a record for bombastic claims about being revolutionary and making the world a better place.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant and he's just as excited about the new iPhone as he is unenthused about the possibility of another U2 album being forced upon us.