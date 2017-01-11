New iPhones, Bigger iPads, and Every Other Announcement From Wednesday's Apple Event

Apple TV

"The future of TV is apps."

TL;DR: New touch, motion sensing remote for gaming, Siri, tvOS - Available late October starting at $149

The overhauled Apple TV then took the stage. The real draw of the new tabletop streamer -- which didn't add the long awaited cord-cutting subscription cable service -- is how it will work more like your other Apple devices, complete with Siri connectivity, who will finally save you from having to answer all of your girlfriend's questions when she zones out during a movie. All of the streaming options you already know and love from the current iteration of Apple TV and other streaming devices are supported, running on the new tvOS.



The game changer here is the new remote -- for starters, it runs on a three-month charge and Bluetooth, so you'll never have to worry about something obstructing the sensor again. It works like an overhauled Nintendo Wiimote, with both touch screen control and motion sensing capabilities that open up the Apple TV to the home video game console space. Several Apps were demoed, and, although it might just look like a next-gen Wii for now, it's only just the beginning.