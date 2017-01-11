Tech

What If Apple Made A Japanese Flip Phone?

By Published On 08/13/2015 By Published On 08/13/2015
Martin Hajek

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

With every generation of new mobile tech, we move further and further away from the good old days of reliable brick, flip phones. This doesn't hold true in Japan, however, where many people hold tight to their garakei flip phones instead of adopting sleeker touchscreen models.

This insistence on old-school tech got designer Martin Hajek wondering: what if Apple made a flip phone for the Japanese market? His "summer project" to answer that question looks exactly how we imagine the tech masters of Cupertino would go about it—which is just about the highest compliment a designer can receive.

Martin Hajek
Martin Hajek
Martin Hajek
Martin Hajek
Martin Hajek
Martin Hajek

With a Japanese-style touch in the lanyard strap (apparently very popular there), combined with classic Apple aesthetics, there's no doubt that this would sell out in the far east—and we'd probably buy 'em out here in the States, too. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He'd only want an Apple flip phone if it could be as indestructible as an old Nokia. 

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like