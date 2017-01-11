What If Apple Made A Japanese Flip Phone?

With every generation of new mobile tech, we move further and further away from the good old days of reliable brick, flip phones. This doesn't hold true in Japan, however, where many people hold tight to their garakei flip phones instead of adopting sleeker touchscreen models.
This insistence on old-school tech got designer Martin Hajek wondering: what if Apple made a flip phone for the Japanese market? His "summer project" to answer that question looks exactly how we imagine the tech masters of Cupertino would go about it—which is just about the highest compliment a designer can receive.
With a Japanese-style touch in the lanyard strap (apparently very popular there), combined with classic Apple aesthetics, there's no doubt that this would sell out in the far east—and we'd probably buy 'em out here in the States, too.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He'd only want an Apple flip phone if it could be as indestructible as an old Nokia.
