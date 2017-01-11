Why Apple Should Be Scared Of The Samsung Galaxy S6

There are other smartphones out there, but it always seems to come down to iPhone vs. Galaxy. After Apple’s iPhone 6 salvo last fall, Samsung is poised to strike back with something new—something they hope will reinvent the Galaxy line, along with the company’s image. After T-Mobile gave the world a teaser of their new Galaxy S6 via Twitter during the Oscars, the Internet hype is roaring in anticipation of its March 1st unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2015.

Will this Samsung be an iPhone Killer? Could be.