Why Apple Should Be Scared Of The Samsung Galaxy S6

There are other smartphones out there, but it always seems to come down to iPhone vs. Galaxy. After Apple’s iPhone 6 salvo last fall, Samsung is poised to strike back with something new—something they hope will reinvent the Galaxy line, along with the company’s image. After T-Mobile gave the world a teaser of their new Galaxy S6 via Twitter during the Oscars, the Internet hype is roaring in anticipation of its March 1st unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2015.
Will this Samsung be an iPhone Killer? Could be.
Samsung continues to push experimental form factors
What keeps Samsung at the forefront of mobile innovation is its ability to create new product categories. Let’s rewind back to 2011: a time when everyone laughed at the notion of Samsung releasing a smartphone/tablet hybrid, which would later earn the coined term “phablet.” The joke was on us. The company’s Galaxy Note line not only helped create a new billion-dollar business, but also paved the way for the big-phone trend that every mobile manufacturer quickly adopted—including Apple years later with the iPhone 6 Plus.
Then came the skeptical response to Samsung’s dual-screen handset, the Galaxy Note Edge—a prototype-turned-launch device that shortly won over millennials with its striking, ultramodern design. If the rumors pan out, both Galaxy S6 variants should fall in line with those groundbreaking devices. The company’s recent tweet hints at a straight edge design for the standard model, whereas hearsay suggests the Edge version will sport a three-sided panel to deliver a multi-faceted screen experience like no other.
It's boasting its most premium look ever
Apple’s relied on glass and metal to craft some of the hottest-looking smartphones of this generation. Samsung, however, has remained keen on sticking with a predominantly plastic design because such rich materials would make a Galaxy handset feel “heavy and cold.” Lame. It’s been rumored for years that Samsung would turn a new leaf and the latest teaser all but confirms it as a mysterious voice greets us with an enigmatic description of the Galaxy S6: "Metal will flow. Borders will disappear. Reflections will be free." Does this mean we should expect a metal handset with a curved, anti-reflective display? Sounds like it.
But all of its beauty won’t be reserved for the frame alone. Speaking of the screen, there is talk of Samsung plastering a 5.1 QHD display (2560x1440) with 587 ppi onto the front. This crushes the iPhone 6 Plus' resolution by about 180 pixel density. Samsung is also said to introduce a non-removable battery, meaning there might be a fully enclosed rear without the tacky faux leather back cover. Bring it all together and the Galaxy S6 models could garner a premium presence that gives Apple a run for its money.
It's ahead of the wireless charging curve
Will 2015 become the year we ditch the charging cable? That’s what Samsung's hoping to accomplish with the Galaxy S6. The company is rumored to be working with three major wireless charging backers in an effort to create a handset that’s universal in its ability to generate power: cable-free. Why is this huge? For one, the iPhone 6 doesn’t support such a feature, unless you go the hack route. More importantly is that you won’t need to rely on portable chargers or wall sockets anymore to juice up.
It's the purest mainstream non-Google Android phone yet
Despite Samsung’s stronghold on the sales market, when it comes to the full Android experience, nothing compares to the Nexus brand. At least that's what some hardcore communities of mobilephiles has us believe. Most iPhone users who’ve made the switch from iOS to Android usually find themselves choosing between a Galaxy or Nexus device. And with Samsung taking a more hands-off approach with Google’s OS to develop a cleaner interface that resembles stock Android, the move can impact Apple’s turnover rate by influencing consumers to join Team Galaxy.
It’s gunning hard for Apple Pay
Mobile payment systems are gaining ground, with the biggest boost coming from Apple. Since the technology is expected to drum up billions in revenue, Samsung is gearing up to cash in on the movement by launching its own virtual wallet service powered by LoopPay. The payment system doesn’t require NFC technology and could possibly be activated by mimicking the actions of a credit card swipe, hypothetically making it more compatible with retailers than Apple Pay. It’s all said to work through the upgraded touch-based fingerprint scanner integrated in the larger home button.
A new beginning for Samsung
Considering the increased competition and its plunging smartphone sales, Samsung is in dire need of the makeover treatment. The Galaxy S6 will take the company in a radical new direction that, to put it bluntly, must work in order to stabilize its success as a mobile powerhouse. We’re already seeing a huge marketing push for the handset with Samsung launching several social media campaigns revolving around the new #TheNextGalaxy slogan (R.I.P. #TheNextBigThing). In addition, the recent string of teasers surfacing online only hint at significant changes for both Samsung and its smartphone franchise. Apple might need to follow suit.
