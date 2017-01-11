15 iPhone Hacks to Save Your Battery's Life

Disable/augment vibrations

Let's face it, vibrations feel so great. But they are a capitol source of battery suckage. Aside from shutting the vibes off completely, you can actually make custom, shorter vibrations, or make sure your phone only vibrates if certain people call/text. Go to Settings > Sounds, and from there you can access your vibration settings. To customize your vibration, you need to select a specific "Sound and Vibration" option (ex: ringtone, text tone, etc.).



Don't let apps track your location

Many apps utilize your phone's GPS system, and you might not even know it. Like our government, Facebook, Yelp, Instagram, Snapchat, and even your camera have location-based features that may be running in the background and draining your juice. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services to see which apps are tracking you. You can simply shut off all of them, or manually pick and choose the apps that need this feature.