Apple Will Finally Fix Your Janky iPhone Camera

Good news for those of you who were first in line for the iPhone 6 Plus and haven't taken a clear photo ever since: Apple is offering to replace your janky camera, free of charge. According to the company's info sheet about the fix, "in a small percentage of iPhone 6 Plus devices, the iSight camera has a component that may fail causing your photos to look blurry. The affected units fall into a limited serial number range and were sold primarily between September 2014 and January 2015."
Head to the iPhone iSight Replacement Program to check if your phone is possibly affected by inputting your device's serial number into the database. If it is, you can take your phone to the nearest Apple Store or authorized Apple service provider for repair.
One note before you get the fix: if your phone is damaged in any way, like a cracked screen, you'll need to have that taken care of before having the camera repaired or you may face some costs to patch up the whole thing. Other than that, this looks like a great opportunity to finally fix a major problem with your phablet... at least until you trade it in for a new 6s this fall.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He doesn't believe in phablets.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.