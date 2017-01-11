Meet The $99 Apple Pencil Steve Jobs Would've Hated (Maybe)

As for Steve Job's famous "hatred" of styluses? At the time when Jobs made his now infamous comment, styluses were used more as fallback for touch-screens that weren't sensitive enough to work well with fingers. With today's touchscreen advancements, the Apple Pencil can add another dimension of use for artists, designers, and hobbyists looking for some extra touch. This is something Jobs didn't take into consideration before, because he didn't need to.

Progress, after all, is one thing Steve Jobs was definitely interested in -- so we're thinking that despite what he said eight years ago, he wouldn't be too upset about the Pencil once he saw everything it can do.