Apple And Siri Could Be Making Voicemail Obsolete

The iPhone has forever altered the way in which we think of phones in general. A side effect? No one cares all that much about voicemail anymore. Personally, when I see that someone called me and bothered to leave a message, I immediately assume it means that something terrible happened. Voicemail only exists for delivering bad news, right?

Thankfully, Apple is always trying to understand how its customers think, and according to a recent report, they may be at work on something we'd all be grateful for. Word is that Siri may soon be able to transcribe your voicemail for you.

Thank you, Siri. This is definitely something you can help with.