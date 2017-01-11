Apple And Siri Could Be Making Voicemail Obsolete

The iPhone has forever altered the way in which we think of phones in general. A side effect? No one cares all that much about voicemail anymore. Personally, when I see that someone called me and bothered to leave a message, I immediately assume it means that something terrible happened. Voicemail only exists for delivering bad news, right?
Thankfully, Apple is always trying to understand how its customers think, and according to a recent report, they may be at work on something we'd all be grateful for. Word is that Siri may soon be able to transcribe your voicemail for you.
Thank you, Siri. This is definitely something you can help with.
Rumor is that the new feature, possibly called iCloud Voicemail, will allow Siri to translate voice into text and deliver the message to you via iMessage. If you like, you'll be able to program Siri to tell callers where you are and why you're not answering.
Granted, this won't be the first service of its kind, and it likely won't be available until the release of iOS 10 and the iPhone 7, but for anyone who has ever had to deal with that one family member who refuses to learn how to text, it will be well worth the wait. I've honestly let friendships whither and die because I refused to acknowledge my voicemail. Siri could save those relationships.
Well, there ya go, Apple. You've got your ad campaign. You're welcome.
Joe Oliveto is a staff writer for Supercompressor who once listened to a voicemail for the first time two years after it was recorded.
