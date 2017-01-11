The Thinnest Waterproof iPhone Case Ever Made

For a few years now, LUNATIK cases have protected phones from the high-octane lifestyles of firefighters, police, skydivers, and people who drop everything. Now, they're back with two new insurance policies for your iPhone 6, the thin and waterproof AQUATIK and TAKTIK 360.
Incredibly thin with an articulating button for putting your phone on vibrate, the case gives you protection without the rectangular bulge.
If you need even more drop protection, the TAKTIK 360 gives your phone even more armor. Excessive to most, maybe, but literally locking your phone into military-grade protection isn't as bulky as it used to be. You might as well be careful.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He accidentally bought a fake case and his phone now has a cracked screen. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.