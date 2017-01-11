The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 10/31/14

RiutBag

Price: $72.10

Status: £19,835 of £29,700 goal

Estimated delivery: May 2015

The concept behind this thief-proof backpack is simple but inspired: there are no zipper compartments on the front, allowing for true peace of mind as you navigate the city or elbow your way through a crowded subway car. All the storage areas are accessible through a panel that zips open near the straps, and when it's on, your back shields your goods from sticky fingers.

The Wiper Wave

Price: $10

Status: $8,204 of $10,000 goal

Estimated delivery: May 2015

This hand-shaped attachment aims to bring friendliness back to the streets with a simple wave. It affixes to your back windshield wiper, sitting just above it so it won't damage the glass. And while it probably won't bring about world peace, it'll at least provide a passive aggressive alternative to flipping the bird the next time someone cuts you off.