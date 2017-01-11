The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 10/31/14

It's Friday. It's Halloween. You know what to do.
Price: $349
Status: $298,116 of $120,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
The prospect of brewing the perfect cup of coffee from the comfort of your bed just got very, very real. Crushing its Kickstarter goal and headed our way next year, Arist is a smartphone-controlled coffee maker that's serving up serious barista cred. Download a recipe, and the machine will brew up your caffeinated beverage of choice, customizing everything from the grind size to the foam level. [More...]
LED Lighted Infuser Decanter
Price: $55
Status: $1,685 of $1,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2014
For the master mixologist/mad scientist in all of us comes this LED-lit decanter that'll allow you to craft custom infusions. Specialized skewers suspend everything from citrusy blends to spicy pepper concoctions to evenly distribute whatever flavors you fancy into your booze of choice.
RiutBag
Price: $72.10
Status: £19,835 of £29,700 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
The concept behind this thief-proof backpack is simple but inspired: there are no zipper compartments on the front, allowing for true peace of mind as you navigate the city or elbow your way through a crowded subway car. All the storage areas are accessible through a panel that zips open near the straps, and when it's on, your back shields your goods from sticky fingers.
The Wiper Wave
Price: $10
Status: $8,204 of $10,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
This hand-shaped attachment aims to bring friendliness back to the streets with a simple wave. It affixes to your back windshield wiper, sitting just above it so it won't damage the glass. And while it probably won't bring about world peace, it'll at least provide a passive aggressive alternative to flipping the bird the next time someone cuts you off.
Mate
Price: $150
Status: $6,417 of $2,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January, 2015
The holy grail for tiny apartment-dwelling chess aficionados, this space-saving hanging chess board doubles as a stylish piece of art. The pawns are laser cut from birch wood and stack neatly into slots, freeing up table space and satisfying your need for a game anytime.
