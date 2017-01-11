This Hard Drive Self-Destructs, Mission Impossible-Style

You know of "encryption" for your hard drive's most sensitive materials. But who the hell knows how to actually set that stuff up? No one. No one knows and no one will ever know. That's where the Autothysis128t comes in.

Unlike a standard hard drive that can be recovered after erasing—you've seen CSI, so we don't need to tell you—the Secure Drives Autothysis128t will actually remotely self-destruct on your command. No, this is not a joke.