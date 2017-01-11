Americans Spend More Time Watching Netflix Than Eating Or Having Sex

Yeah, we'll admit it -- we spend a lot of time watching Netflix. It might not be the most productive thing in the world, but the second season of Peaky Blinders isn't just going to watch itself. But, the sheer amount of minutes and hours we spend binge-watching is pretty mind-boggling.

According to a study by TDGr Research (and a helpful breakdown by Exstreamist), the average American Netflix user spends about 90 minutes a day streaming video on the service. The only things that Americans do more than watch Netflix, were sleeping, working, and all other leisure activities...combined.