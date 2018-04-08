Holy Crap, It's Tinder For Dogs!

First of all, get your mind out of the gutter — there's nothing even vaguely sexual about BarkBuddy. Say hello to the very first app that's designed to locate adoptable pups in your area. Unlike dating apps that pair people with the troublesome combination of other people, BarkBuddy will lead to the type of beautiful relationship that only human and beast can achieve.
By taking cues from Tinder and — to a lesser extent — Grindr, you can choose the size, age, and activity level of your desired pup and swipe through thousands of dogs in your area. You can even comb through your favorite breeds! A swipe to the left will express your interest in adoption, while a swipe to the right swiftly and painlessly euthanizes the dog. Just kidding, that would be horrific.
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and was deep into the online adoption scene for a while.