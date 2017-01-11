This Little Gadget Increases Disposable Battery Life Up To 800%

You know how they say we only use 10% of our brains? Well, we definitely only use 20% of our disposable batteries. If you're feeling shortchanged by all the energy you're tossing out, you're going to want to check this little guy out. It's the Batteriser, and it'll let you tap the other 80% of that power you're leaving on the table without it.
Every time you use a Duracell, or even a turbo bunny-powered Energizer, you only access about .2 volts out of a possible 1.5 before the device you're powering decides your batteries are kaput. Yeah, that's right: a full 1.3 of the volts you paid for are completely untouched, and you have to toss the spent batteries—which is terrible for the environment—and then find wherever you left the rest of the pack. No one likes that. Batteriser boosts a spent battery's voltage and is less than 0.1mm thick, saving you money, time, AND the environment.
No worries about compatibility with most of your stuff—Batteriser fits on AAA, AA, C, and D batteries. Product launch comes at the end of June. Sign up here for special early bird access to be one of the first to have full access to your batteries.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor with a pack of AAA batteries that are running out too fast.
