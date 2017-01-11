Tech

This Little Gadget Increases Disposable Battery Life Up To 800%

By Published On 06/03/2015 By Published On 06/03/2015
Batteriser
PC World

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

You know how they say we only use 10% of our brains? Well, we definitely only use 20% of our disposable batteries. If you're feeling shortchanged by all the energy you're tossing out, you're going to want to check this little guy out. It's the Batteriser, and it'll let you tap the other 80% of that power you're leaving on the table without it.
 

Related

related

The Swiss Army Knife of Batteries

related

The Swiss Army Knife of Batteries
Batteriser
Batteriser

Every time you use a Duracell, or even a turbo bunny-powered Energizer, you only access about .2 volts out of a possible 1.5 before the device you're powering decides your batteries are kaput. Yeah, that's right: a full 1.3 of the volts you paid for are completely untouched, and you have to toss the spent batteries—which is terrible for the environment—and then find wherever you left the rest of the pack. No one likes that. Batteriser boosts a spent battery's voltage and is less than 0.1mm thick, saving you money, time, AND the environment.

Batteriser
Batteriser

No worries about compatibility with most of your stuff—Batteriser fits on AAA, AA, C, and D batteries. Product launch comes at the end of June. Sign up here for special early bird access to be one of the first to have full access to your batteries.
 

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor with a pack of AAA batteries that are running out too fast.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Are The Tech Companies Celebrities Are Investing In
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
How to Update Your Old MacBook So You Don't Have to Get a New One
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like