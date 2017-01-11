9 Battery-Charging iPhone Cases To Keep You In The Green

You're sitting at the bar at 2 a.m., playing the "will they/won't they text me" game when you finally get that "what are you up to" message you've been dying for. And then your screen goes black. There is no greater frustration in the world than a dead battery when you need it most, but thankfully, you can rescue yourself from that fate with these nine charging cases, perfect for booty and business calls alike.
Otterbox Resurgence Power Case
Price: $100
You know Otterbox as the armored tank of the phone case world, but their sleek offering into chargeables shows you LED progress as your battery fills, and can double your phone’s life.
Mophie Juice Pack Air
Price: $100
Mophie has been a reliable name in the battery case department for awhile, which is why their lightweight Air that can serve up a full 100% battery charge comes with a one year warranty you can trust.
Incipio OffGrid Express
Price: $80
The Incipio comes at a middle-of-the-road price point and packs a whopping 3000mAh of power that’ll give you 17 extra hours of talk time. Its snap-on bumper makes it one of the more streamlined and attractive of the bunch.
Trianium Atomic S
Price: $70
With the snycing capability to charge both the case and phone at the same time, Trianium can boost you up for an extra 10 hours of web browsing with its 3100mAh Li-polymer battery.
Beetle Power Rechargeable
Price: $80
As rugged as they come, the Beetle will give you a full charge and offers extra shock absorption.
UnityPower Rechargeable External Battery Case
Price: $65
With a rubberized anti-slip coating and easy access to your audio jack, this extra slim model gets the job done with minimal dropping risk.
ZuZo External Protective iPhone 6 Battery Case
Price: $30
Easily the most affordable option, the ZuZo doesn’t have quite as powerful a battery (charges to about 1.2 times capacity) but does come with a built in kickstand for media viewing.
Alpatronix BX140 Ultra-Slim
Price: $57
Incredibly slim and featuring a raised front lip so that you’re never dropping your phone screen first, Alpatronix is a colorful option that charges via micro USB.
Prong PWR
Price: $70
It’s easy to see what makes Prong unique. The back up battery in the case comes equipped with built-in plugs, so you can charge anywhere there’s an outlet, without dealing with a mess of tangled cables.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She compulsively charges her phone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.