This New Star Wars Toy Is Poised To Take Over The World

The toy, just like the BB-8 in the movie, is a two-piece mechanical wonder, rolling around on its base as its head stays totally still. You can move it via the connected app, or with verbal commands. But, the big selling point here is that BB-8 has an autonomous mind of its own, and its unique attitude and actions evolve as you interact.

Along with its personal companion features, you can use the BB-8 to record and view holographic images, just like a certain other beloved droid in the Star Wars universe. Just don't put BB-8 and your R2-D2 micro-vac in a room alone together... somebody might get jealous.