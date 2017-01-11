8 Beautiful Radios Keeping FM From Going Extinct

The future of terrestrial radio continues to look grimmer and grimmer as podcasting continues to dominate the "airwaves." In fact, most of us have already declared the medium dead. But is it really? Not even close. According to Pew’s State of the Media report, at least 91 percent of Americans ages 12 and up listened to the entertainment medium at least once per week in 2013. In other words, people are still tuning their FM dial.

So as public interest in traditional radio remains steady—the industry’s most reputable audio manufacturers are creating new and updated offerings that bear the presence of their older models, while possessing the modern capabilities of new ones. From digital tuners to tabletop receivers, check out these beautiful radios keeping FM from going extinct.