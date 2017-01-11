These Reversible iPhone Cables Can't Be Plugged In Incorrectly

I hate my phone charger. You hate your phone charger. We all...yeah, we're all here in this together. Fumbling with these goddamn chargers is an all-too-often occurring ordeal. You feebly stab the adapter with the wrong end of the USB, and somehow never manage to get it in the right way on the first try. Chaos, panic, fury ensue.
Here to end your strife are BelayCords, the first-ever totally reversible USB and lightning cords. As in, no matter which way you plug it in to an adapter or computer, you'll do it the right way 100 percent of the time. Pat yourself on the back.
The folks behind BelayCords are working with the only existing patent holders of this reversible tech that comes with a lifetime guarantee. A LIFETIME. That's a lot of charging.
Did we mention they're iPhone and iPad compatible? These babies are MFI certified by Apple, so you can trust 'em to rid you of those dreaded incompatibility messages.
Plus they're ruggedly good-looking. Made of durable fabric rather than rubber that dirties and wears, BelayCords come in a variety of colors and prints.
This is truly the charger of the future. Until there are no more chargers and we power-up our phones via our own hair follicles. Which we hear is coming out next April.
Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Some say she, too, is ruggedly good-looking. Follow her on Twitter @ali_drucker.