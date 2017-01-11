These Reversible iPhone Cables Can't Be Plugged In Incorrectly

I hate my phone charger. You hate your phone charger. We all...yeah, we're all here in this together. Fumbling with these goddamn chargers is an all-too-often occurring ordeal. You feebly stab the adapter with the wrong end of the USB, and somehow never manage to get it in the right way on the first try. Chaos, panic, fury ensue.

Here to end your strife are BelayCords, the first-ever totally reversible USB and lightning cords. As in, no matter which way you plug it in to an adapter or computer, you'll do it the right way 100 percent of the time. Pat yourself on the back.