The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/7/14

11/07/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Oh hey Friday, how YOU doin'?



Paperwallet

Price: $10
Status: $15,188 of $12,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
Made from ultra-durable Tyvek (you know, the stuff you see on houses under construction), these origami-inspired paper bill-holders expands without ripping as you inch closer and closer to Constanza territory. They're weatherproof, and feature innovative designs from independent artists in striking bold colors and prints. 



BeON

Price: $269 for a three-pack
Status: $46,983 of $100,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Part smart-bulb, part home security device, BeOn bulbs were developed to give the appearance that your home is lived in while you're away. Taking lighting to the next level, they'll turn on at the sound of a doorbell, thwarting would-be burglars, or light up if they sense a fire alarm go off, so you can exit your abode safely. And with battery back-up, you can be sure you'll be covered even if there's a power outage while you're on vacation.


KeyDisk 2

Price: $29
Status: $26,628 of $9,500 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
An improvement upon the original, KeyDisk 2 is here to free you of janitor key syndrome once and for all. Made from anodized aluminum with a sleek, brushed metal finish, this re-imagining of the key ring boasts a screw-off frame that allows you to attach up to nine of your keys, all easily accessible using its unique swivel design. 



The North Moore Short

Price: $45
Status: $37,364 of $28,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
The inventor of these athletic shorts saw a problem with his fitness routine: baggy gym short pockets left him with cash, keys, and other valuables flying everywhere while out on a run. Meanwhile, typical armbands that store phones and iPods get in the way during weight-training. Enter the North Moore Short, designed with two moisture-wicking, sweat-proof pockets. They fit under any gym gear and securely stow your items in two tight pockets, one at the leg and one at the hip. Which means no more tangled earbuds or paying for that protein shake with damp dollars.



B4RM4N

Price: $149
Status: $37,956 of $100,000 goal
Estimated delivery: July 2015
Your new bartending cheat sheet, this smart shaker is changing the cocktail game forever. Alerting you about the ingredients you need to craft a perfect 'tail, and even signaling with LED lights when to stop pouring, you'll officially be out of excuses for not serving up pro libations at your next shindig. [More...]


Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. That key ring makes her dizzy. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

