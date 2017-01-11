18 Gmail Tricks You Probably Don't Use (But Should)

4. “Unsubscribe” from junk mail all at once

Check this site, enter your email address, and instantly see all of those outdated gym newsletters (yeah right), Seamless offers, and everything else you’ve unwittingly signed up for and unsubscribe in one fell swoop.



5. Track down your storage-sucking messages

Though Gmail promises that you "will never delete an email again," if you’re running out of space, this service locates the emails that are taking up the most room in your inbox, so you can delete ‘em and lighten your load.



6. Make 'Reply All' the default Why the hell would you want to do this? Well, if you work in an environment that relies on chain emails, setting your default to “reply all” rather than just "reply" means you’ll never be that asshole who forgets to pass on some critical info. You can access it in the "General" section of settings.